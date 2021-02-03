Sri Lanka reports 840 new COVID-19 recoveries

-

The Ministry of Health says that 840 more patients who were previously tested positive for COVID-19 have been discharged from hospitals upon returning to health.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the country to 59,883.

Majority of the recoveries have been reported from Kopay Treatment Centre (107), Punanai Treatment Centre (62), Darga Town Treatment Centre (61), Dr Neville Fernando Teaching Hospital (55), Bingiriya Treatment Centre (48), Kahawatta Treatment Centre (43), Giriulla Treatment Centre (38), Koggala Beach Hotel (38), Gallela Treatment Centre (32) and Wathupitiwela Treatment Centre (26).

As per statistics, 61,586 positive cases of novel coronavirus have been reported in Sri Lanka so far.

However, 5,485 of them are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centres.

Sri Lanka’s death toll from the virus outbreak currently stands at 330.