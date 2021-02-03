Met. Dept. issues advisory for southern, south-eastern sea areas

-

Department of Meteorology today (February 03) issued an advisory for heavy showers, strong winds and rough seas in the southern and south-eastern parts of the island.

Due to the active cloudiness in the sea area to the south-eastern and southern of Sri Lanka, showers or thundershowers will occur in the sea areas extending from Batticaloa to Galle via Hambantota.

The possibility for heavy showers or thundershowers and sudden roughness, associated with a sudden increase of wind speed (up to 70-80 kmph) in the above given deep sea areas is high, the Met. Department said further.

Naval and fishing communities have been advised to be vigilant in this regard in the above sea areas.