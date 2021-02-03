Lahiru Thirimanne & Mickey Arthur test positive for COVID-19

-

Sri Lanka cricket player Lahiru Thirimanne and Head Coach Mickey Arthur have tested Positive for COVID-19, Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement issued today (February 03).

They were diagnosed with novel coronavirus in PCR Tests carried out on the Provisional Squad, which was preparing to take part in the National Team’s upcoming tour of West Indies, the SLC said further.

The entire 36-member squad, along with the Coaching Staff, Net Bowlers, and the HPC Staff, has been referred to PCR tests yesterday.

Immediately upon identification, both Mickey Arthur and Lahiru Thirimanne have been directed to follow the Government’s health protocol laid out on COVID-19.

The 36-member group commenced practices on the 28th of January, in 03 groups and at different time periods, as a precautionary health measure, the statement read further.

Taking into account the prevailing situation, Sri Lanka Cricket said it is exploring the possibility of rescheduling the Tour of West Indies, which was scheduled to commence on 20th Feb. 2021.

In the meantime, Sri Lanka Cricket will continue with normal operations, adhering to the stipulated health protocols in all its centers.