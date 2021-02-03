Import restrictions on tiles, ceramic products to continue

-

A gazette notification was issued yesterday (February 02) relaxing the import restrictions on tiles and ceramic products.

As per the Gazette, importation of ceramic items (All the items under HS headings of 69.05, 69.06,69.07,69.10, 69.11, 69.12,69.13 and 69.14), can be imported only on a minimum 180-day credit facility provided by the foreign supplier, from the date of Bill of Lading or Airway Bill of said goods.

However, the Import and Export Control Department today (February 03) issued new operating instructions for Sri Lanka Customs and all commercial banks to suspend the implementation of regulation No.3 and 4 of the Gazette Extraordinary No.2213/8 dated February 02, 2021, until further notice.

The operating instructions have been issued under the power vested in Imports and Exports Control Act No.1 of 1969 and in terms of Regulations No.17 of the Gazette Extraordinary No.2184/21 dated 16,2020.

The announcement as follows: