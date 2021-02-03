COVID-19 infections confirmed in Sri Lanka cross 66,000

February 3, 2021   06:35 pm

Sri Lanka’s confirmed COVID-19 infections count crossed the 66,000-mark (February 03) as 354 more persons were tested positive for the virus.

Following the new development, total COVID-19 cases confirmed in the country have soared to 66,052.

According to the Epidemiology Unit, 840 more persons who were previously infected with the virus were discharged from hospitals upon returning to health today, raising the recoveries count to 59,883.

In the meantime, 5,839 active cases are still under medical care at multiple hospitals and treatment centres.

