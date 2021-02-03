Stable prices to be maintained for 27 essential goods from Feb. to June

-

The Ministry of Trade has entered into an agreement with traders to maintain stable prices for 27 essential goods, from February to June.

Thereby, the prices of Red Raw Rice (1kg), White Raw Rice (1kg), Nadu (1kg), Samba (1kg), Keeri Samba, wheat flour, white sugar, brown sugar, tea (100g), Australian red lentils (1kg), Indian Big Onions (1kg), local potatoes (1kg), Pakistani potatoes (1kg), chickpeas (1kg), dried chilli (1kg), local canned fish (425g), imported canned fish (425g), Thai sprats (1kg), skinned chicken, salt flakes (1kg), powdered milk (400g), soybean oil (500ml), laundry soap– BCC (115g), laundry soap (650g), body soap (100g), handwash (100ml) and face masks (SLS certified) will be stabilized for five months.

Reportedly, the prices in this agreement can only be changed if the exchange rate changes or the government imposes taxes on these goods.

Minister of Trade Bandula Gunawardena said that no gazette notification will be issued for these items. These items will be sold only through Lanka Sathosa, cooperatives and Q-shops, he added.