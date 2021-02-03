Sri Lankas COVID-19 cases count up by 357

February 3, 2021   10:21 pm

Sri Lanka’s confirmed COVID-19 infections count saw another uptick today (February 03) as 357 more persons were tested positive for the virus.

Department of Government Information said the newly-identified patients are close contacts of earlier cases linked to the Peliyagoda cluster.

The country has registered 711 positive cases of novel coronavirus within the day. 

Following today’s development, total COVID-19 cases confirmed in the country have soared to 66,409.

Reports revealed that 59,883 persons who were previously infected with the virus have made complete recoveries to date.

In the meantime, 6,194 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centres.

