Presidential pardon for 146 inmates in view of Independence Day

A total of 146 prisoners will be released tomorrow (February 04) on a special Presidential pardon to mark the Independence Day, says the Prison Spokesperson.

The special pardon will be granted the several criteria: inmates who are over the age of 65 and served half of their prison sentence, inmates who are over the age of 50 and served 25 years in prison and youth offenders who have served half of their sentence, inmates who were incarcerated over the inability to pay fines.

As more inmates were granted special pardon on August 31 and on November 20 last year and on January 08 this year, due to the Covid-19 outbreak and in view of Christmas festival, the number of inmates to be released this time has decreased considerably.

It is reported that the PCR tests of majority of the inmates who are to be granted special pardon have already been carried out. Accordingly, they will be released as soon as the test results are received.