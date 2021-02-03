Four more COVID-19 fatalities in Sri Lanka

-

The Director-General of Health Services as confirmed four more COVID-19 related deaths in Sri Lanka.

The new fatalities have pushed the death toll to 332, the Government Information Department said.

According to reports, one of the victims is an 89-year-old woman from Walgammulla area. She has fallen victim to the virus at her home on February 02. The cause of death was recorded as a lung infection due to novel coronavirus.

Further, a 67-year-old woman has died at her home in Devalapola area on February 01. Lung infection, severe diabetes and epilepsy exacerbated by COVID-19 infection, the Government Information Department said further.

Meanwhile, a man (66) from Negombo area also died on February 02 while receiving treatment at the Mulleriyawa Base Hospital. He had been transferred from Negombo District Hospital after testing positive for the virus.

In addition, a 70-year-old woman from Yatiyanthota area died while she was under treatment at Homagama Base Hospital. The cause of death was cited as COVID-19 pneumonia, uncontrolled diabetes, heart disease and kidney disease.