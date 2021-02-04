73rd Independence Day celebrated today

February 4, 2021   08:16 am

The 73rd Independence Day, which is themed “A prosperous tomorrow - a prosperous motherland”, is celebrated ceremoniously today (February 04) at Independence Square.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will grace the event following the arrival of distinguished guests.

The President has instructed to hold this year’s Independence Day celebrations in accordance with the COVID-19 health guidelines and in a simple manner.

In the meantime, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and his wife Shiranthi Rajapaksa arrived at the venue a short while ago.

The march-past of the ceremony consists of 4,325 from Sri Lanka Army, 868 from the Navy, and 945 from the Air Force. A total of 1,382 police personnel will also join the military pageant.

