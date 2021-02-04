President graces 73rd Independence Day ceremony

-

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa arrived at Independence Square for the Independence Day celebrations a short while ago.

He was accorded a warm welcome by Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, Minister Chamal Rajapaksa, and General (Retired) Kamal Gunaratne.

The event, themed “A prosperous tomorrow - A prosperous motherland”, officially commenced as the President graced the event and hoisted the national flag.

The President has instructed to hold this year’s Independence Day celebrations in accordance with the COVID-19 health guidelines and in a simple manner.

The march-past of the ceremony consists of 4,325 from Sri Lanka Army, 868 from the Navy, and 945 from the Air Force. A total of 1,382 police personnel will also join the military pageant.