President says he advised AG to take action on Easter attacks and Bond Scam

-

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa says that he has advised the Attorney General to take necessary action on the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks and the Central Bank (CBSL) Bond Scam.

The President mentioned this during his address at the 73rd Independence Day celebrations currently ongoing at Independence Square under the theme “A prosperous tomorrow - A prosperous motherland”.

In his address, the President stated that he has taken measures to implement the recommendations by the final report of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry on the Easter attacks.

He added that he will also take action against all parties involved in the Easter attacks by considering the recommendations by the Sectoral Oversight Committee on National Security appointed by the Parliament.

President Rajapaksa said, “We will not allow those responsible for planning and aiding this heinous crime to escape without facing the law. In addition, we also not allow extremism to raise its head in this country once more.”

The President pointed out that ‘traitorous forces’ setting up camp against a national leadership that protects the sovereignty of the country and seeking local, foreign forces’ support to fulfill their personal goals have become frequent.

Further speaking, the President said that the government’s policy of not selling national economic hubs to foreigners remains unchanged. He added that he trusts that the public will critically assess the misinformation and misinterpretations being propagated by those with ulterior political motives to deter foreign investors from investing in Sri Lanka.

President Rajapaksa said that the people of the country are deceived subtly through false rumors. He added that no one can mislead the public if they make factual decisions based on data.

“Sri Lanka is a democratic nation. All citizens enjoy equal rights. We reject attempts to segregate citizens on racial or religious grounds.

While protecting the fundamental rights and human rights of all citizens, we will always stand for the principle that ‘one law’ should prevail in our country. We will always respect the rule of law.”

The President also pointed out that corruption and waste are significant obstacles to a nation’s development.

Thereby, he requested the general public not to encourage corruption either directly or indirectly as one of the difficulties faced in preventing corruption is the indirect support given willingly or unwillingly by the public to such activities.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa pledged that he will never take decisions that will damage the country and to please those who supported him to seek gains for themselves personally or for their businesses.

The President pointed out that no contribution [for the development of a nation] can be expected from pessimists and those who do nothing but criticize the work of others.

President Rajapaksa concluded. “What we require today is the support of citizens with a positive vision, who love their country, who contribute to society, and who do not make unfair criticism but offers practical solutions to the issues we face.”

The full address made by the President:

President Rajapaksa's Address on 73rd Independence Day by Adaderana Online on Scribd