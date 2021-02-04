Over 8,500 Army officers promoted

-

In keeping with the 73rd National Independence Day, a total of 337 Officers and 8,226 Other Ranks of the Sri Lanka Army have been promoted to their respective next ranks.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces promoted them on the recommendation of the Defence Ministry and Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of the Army.

Accordingly, 14 Brigadiers to the rank of Major General, 23 Colonels to the rank of Brigadier, 35 Lieutenant Colonels to the rank of Colonel, 34 Majors to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel, 206 Captains to the rank of Major, 22 Lieutenants to the rank of Captain and 3 Second Lieutenants to the rank of Lieutenant have been thus promoted today (04), the Army said.

Further, a total of 212 Warrant Officers-II to the rank of Warrant Officer-I, 795 Staff Sergeants to the rank of Warrant Officer-II, 1351 Sergeants to the rank of Staff Sergeant, 1422 Corporals to the rank of Sergeant, 2070 Lance Corporals to the rank of Corporal and 2415 Privates to the rank of Lance Corporal have also been promoted today.