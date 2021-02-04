New members appointed to PUCSL

-

The new members of the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) have been approved by a majority of the House.

The decision has been made during the 6th meeting of the Parliamentary Council held yesterday (03) under the patronage of Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa, Minister of Fisheries Douglas Devananda, and MP Kabir Hashim along with the Secretary-General of Parliament Mr. Dammika Dasanayake were present at the Parliamentary Council meeting.

Accordingly, it has been approved to appoint Janaka Ratnayake as the new Chairman of the PUCSL.

The names Chathurika Wijesinghe, Mohan Samaranayake, Udeni Wickramasinghe, and Prof. Janaka Ekanayake have been named to serve as the remaining members of the PUCSL.

The approvals have been granted in terms of the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka Act, No. 35 of 2002

As per the Communication Unit of the Parliament, a majority of the Parliamentary Council members were in agreement with the nominations.