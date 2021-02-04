Sri Lanka Cricket election in May

-

The election to elect the office bearers of the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has been by the Minister of Sports Namal Rajapaksa.

Accordingly, the election of the SLC for the term 2021/2023 will be held from 10.30 am on the 20th of May at the Ministry of Sports.

ln accordance with the provisions of the Sports Act No. 25 of 1973 (as amended) and the provisions of the Constitution of Sri Lanka Cricket, the following office bearers for the Sri Lanka Cricket will be elected at the said Election:

President - 01 post Vice President - 02 posts Secretary - 01 post Assistant Secretary - 01 post Treasurer - 01 post Assistant Treasurer - 01 post

SLC states that February 24 has been set as the last date for the submission of nominations.