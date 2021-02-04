Sri Lanka Cricket election in May

Sri Lanka Cricket election in May

February 4, 2021   04:14 pm

-

The election to elect the office bearers of the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has been by the Minister of Sports Namal Rajapaksa.

Accordingly, the election of the SLC for the term 2021/2023 will be held from 10.30 am on the 20th of May at the Ministry of Sports.

ln accordance with the provisions of the Sports Act No. 25 of 1973 (as amended) and the provisions of the Constitution of Sri Lanka Cricket, the following office bearers for the Sri Lanka Cricket will be elected at the said Election:

  1. President - 01 post
  2. Vice President - 02 posts 
  3. Secretary - 01 post
  4. Assistant Secretary - 01 post
  5. Treasurer - 01 post
  6. Assistant Treasurer - 01 post

SLC states that February 24 has been set as the last date for the submission of nominations.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories