Interpol issued Red Notices to 129 wanted Sri Lankan fugitives - Police

Interpol has issued Red Notices on 129 wanted Sri Lankan criminals who have escaped to foreign countries, Police Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana says.

He added that 40 of these fugitives are linked to financial crimes and frauds in Sri Lanka.

The Interpol meanwhile issued Blue Notices to 87 other individuals who are wanted for other crimes in the country, DIG Rohana continued.

Speaking further, the police spokesperson said measures are underway to get notorious Sri Lankan underworld figure and drug lord ‘Kimbula Ela Guna’ extradited from India. He was recently arrested in Chennai along with his son and an infamous gunman alias ‘Bumma’.