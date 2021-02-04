Dr. Neville Fernando passes away from COVID-19

-

Dr. Neville Fernando who was receiving treatment for coronavirus infection has passed away this evening (February 04), the Ministry of Health confirmed.

He had been receiving treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) in Angoda.

Upon testing positive for the COVID-19 virus, he had been under medical care at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Neville Fernando Teaching Hospital before being transferred to the IDH.

Dr. Neville Fernando, the founder of Neville Fernando Teaching Hospital and the South Asian Institute of Technology and Medicine (SAITM), had been 89 years old at the time of passing.