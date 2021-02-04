Sri Lanka registers 704 COVID-19 cases today

-

Sri Lanka reported 349 more infections of the novel coronavirus today (04), Army Commander General Shavendra Silva confirmed.

Accordingly, a total of 704 cases have been reported within the day.

This brings the total count of Covid-19 cases reported in the country to 67,113.



According to the Health Ministry’s data, 60,567 of the confirmed patients have made complete recoveries from the virus.

However, 6,214 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centers located across the island.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka has witnessed 332 deaths from the virus so far.