Fairly heavy rainfall expected in some areas

A few showers will occur in Uva and Eastern provinces and in Hambantota, Matale and Nuwara-Eliya districts, says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at few places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Kaluthara, Galle and Matara districts after 1.00 p.m. Fairly heavy falls about 50 mm can be expected at some places.

Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere over the island.

Misty conditions can be expected in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa and Southern provinces during the morning.

The Meteorology Department has requested the members of public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the sea area extending from Trincomalee to Galle via Batticaloa and Hambantota.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the other sea areas around the Island.

Winds will be north-easterly in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (30-40) kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar and in the sea areas extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

The sea area extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar and in the sea areas extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil can be rough at times. Other sea areas around the island will be moderate.