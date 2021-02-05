Sri Lankas tour of West Indies postponed

February 5, 2021   10:25 am

Sri Lankan cricket team’s West Indies tour, which was scheduled for February, has been postponed, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced today.

The decision came after head coach Mickey Arthur and top-order batsman Lahiru Thirimanne tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday (February 03).

According to reports, all players were set to start training on Tuesday, however, the entire contingent has been referred to COVID-19 tests.

The players who were also in close contact with Thirimanne and Arthur have been asked to self-quarantine.

Reportedly, Thirimanne had attended the wedding of wicketkeeper-batsman Sadeera Samarawickrama on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Arthur had been on a break following the Test series against England.

