India has requested a DNA sample to confirm the death of notorious Sri Lankan underworld figure Madduma Lasantha Chandana Perera alias ‘Angoda Lokka’ who is believed to have died in Coimbatore, says Police Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana.

National Investigation Agency of India has informed Sri Lankan authorities to submit a DNA sample of one of the closest relatives of Angoda Lokka.

Police spokesperson added that the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is taking necessary measures with regard to the matter.

In September last year, it was reported that a person alleged to be the fugitive gangster ‘Angoda Lokka’ had died of a heart attack on the night of July 03.

Indian investigators had stressed that there had been no foul play involved in his death.

According to reports, ‘Angoda Lokka’ lived in Coimbatore under the assumed identity of Pradeep Sigh for around two years. He possessed an Aadhaar card in the name of Pradeep Singh which he managed to obtain with the help of two persons D. Sivakamasundari, an advocate of Madurai, and her friend S. Dyaneswaran from Erode.