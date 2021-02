Grama Niladhari Division in Matugama isolated

-

Army Commander General Shavendra Silva, the head of National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO), has issued an updated announcement on isolation orders.

Accordingly, isolation status on following areas in Meedeniya Grama Niladhari Division will be lifted with immediate effect:

-Posalane area

-Isuru Mawatha

-Eksath Janapadaya

Meanwhile, Bondupitiya 727 Grama Niladhari Division in Matugama Divisional Secretariat Division has been isolated.