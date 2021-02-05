Prices of 27 essential items reduced from Monday

Prices of 27 essential items reduced from Monday

February 5, 2021   12:55 pm

-

Prices of 27 essential goods have been reduced and will be maintained for a period of three months, says Minister of Trade Bandula Gunawardena.

Accordingly, the price reduction will come into effect from Monday (February 08).

The relevant items will be sold only through Lanka Sathosa, cooperatives and Q-shops, the minister said addressing a press conference held at the Ministry of Trade today.

 Essential items   Previous Price    Reduced Price 

Red Raw Rice (1kg)

  Rs. 106  Rs. 93

White Raw Rice (1kg)

  Rs. 105  Rs. 93

White Nadu (1kg)

  Rs. 109  Rs. 96

Samba (1kg)

  Rs. 120  Rs. 99

Keeri Samba

  Rs. 140  Rs. 125

Wheat flour

  Rs. 105  Rs. 84

White sugar

  Rs. 110  Rs. 99

Brown sugar

  Rs. 140  Rs. 125

Tea (100g)

  Rs. 130  Rs. 95

Australian red lentils (1kg)

  Rs. 188  Rs.165

Indian Big Onions (1kg)

  Rs. 140  Rs. 120

Local potatoes (1kg)

  Rs. 220  Rs. 180

Pakistani potatoes (1kg)

  Rs. 190  Rs. 140

Chickpeas (1kg)

  Rs. 225  Rs. 175

Dried chilli (1kg)

  Rs. 550  Rs. 495

Local canned fish (425g)

  Rs. 240  Rs. 220

Imported canned fish (425g)

  Rs. 280  Rs. 265

Thai sprats (1kg)

  Rs. 430  Rs. 545

Skinned chicken

  Rs. 430  Rs. 400

Crystal salt (1kg)

  Rs. 55  Rs. 43

Powdered milk (400g)

  Rs. 380  Rs. 355

Soybean oil (500ml)

  Rs. 470  Rs. 310

Laundry soap– BCC (115g)

  Rs. 53  Rs. 43

Laundry soap (650g)

  Rs. 325  Rs. 260

Body soap (100g)

  Rs. 63  Rs. 56

Handwash (100ml)

  Rs. 350  Rs. 250

Face masks (SLS certified)

  Rs. 25  Rs. 14

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories