Mobile phones seized from Easter attack suspects in prison

February 5, 2021   01:32 pm

Prison officers have confiscated five mobile phones, 11 phone batteries and 10 SIM cards from the possession of several inmates at the Kegalle Prison.

The contraband was discovered during a surprise search carried out by prison intelligence officers last night (04).

Meanwhile another three mobile phones have been found in the special section (A4) of the Kegalle Prison where some of the suspects arrested in connection with the Easter Sunday attacks are being held.

Prisons intelligence officers also confiscated two more mobile phones, cigarettes and tobacco from the drug trafficker known as ‘Ice Khan’, who is also being held in that section of the prison. 

