Foreign Ministry to open a Regional Consular Office in Kandy

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will declare open a Regional Consular Office in Kandy tomorrow (February).

The new establishment is built under the guidance of the Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, to give impetus to the National Policy Framework of the Government, ‘Vistas of Prosperity and Splendour’ by enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of service delivery to the public, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement issued today (February 05).

The Regional Consular Office, located at the 2nd floor of Mahinda Rajapaksa Information Technology Center in Gatambe, Peradeniya, will be declared open by Minister Gunawardena in the presence of Foreign Secretary Admiral Professor Jayanath Colombage.

The opening of the Consular Office will allow the general public in the Central Province and adjacent areas to obtain a range of consular services, without having to travel to the Consular Affairs Division of the Foreign Ministry in Colombo.

Consular services to be extended to the public would include attestation of birth, marriage and death certificates, educational and other legal documents for their use abroad, extending assistance to family members of Sri Lankans stranded abroad, facilitation of redress and compensation claims of families of migrant workers, and the repatriation of human remains from abroad.

The new Regional Consular Office will operate from Monday to Friday between 8.30 am and 4.15 am, the statement read further. The members of public can contact the bureau via 0094812384410 or kandy.consular@mfa.gov.lk.