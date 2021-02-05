Technical Advisory Committee to develop cricket in Sri Lanka

-

Minister of Sports Namal Rajapaksa has appointed a Technical Advisory Committee for the development of cricket in Sri Lanka.

The committee is chaired by former Sri Lanka batsman Aravinda de Silva.

Meanwhile, former national players Roshan Mahanama, Muttiah Muralitharan and Kumar Sangakkara will serve as the members of the said committee.

They are tasked with advising the Sports Minister, ministerial officials and the National Sports Council on all matters pertaining to the sport.

According to reports, the committee will work closely with Sri Lanka Cricket to elevate the standard of cricket locally and internationally.

The Minister has also proposed to involve the names of the members to the technical advisory committee functioning within Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC).