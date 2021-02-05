COVID-19 recoveries in Sri Lanka surpass 61,000

February 5, 2021   05:01 pm

The Ministry of Health says that another 894 more patients who had previously tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and discharged from the hospital within the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the country to 61,461.

Majority of the recoveries are reported from Dambadeniya Treatment Centre (85) and Hambantota District General Hospital (80).

A total of 67,115 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in Sri Lanka so far. Epidemiology Unit says 5,315 of them are currently under medical care.

Sri Lanka’s death toll from the virus outbreak meanwhile stands at 339.

