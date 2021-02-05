Sri Lanka reports four new COVID-19 deaths

-

Total COVID-19 related deaths recorded in Sri Lanka climbed to 343 today (February 05) as four more persons fell victim to the virus.

According to the Department of Government Information, all four victims are over the age of 60.

One of them is a 75-year-old man from Colombo 03 area who died at his home on February 02. The cause of death was cited as COVID-19 pneumonia and high blood pressure.

Meanwhile, an 89-year-old man, a resident of Nawala area, died at the National Institute of Infectious Diseases (NIID) on February 04. He had been transferred from Dr Neville Fernando Teaching Hospital. COVID-19 pneumonia, chronic kidney disease, blood poisoning, chronic heart disease and diabetes have been recorded as the cause of death.

A 72-year-old man from Bogawantalawa also succumbed to the virus on February 04. He had been transferred to Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital from Dickoya Base Hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. Reportedly, he died of heart failure caused by COVID-19 pneumonia.

In addition, a 63-year-old woman who was living in Mattakkuliya area died on February 04 due to blood poisoning, multiple organ failure caused by COVID-19 pneumonia. She had been under medical care at the Homagama Base Hospital at the time of her passing, after being transferred from Colombo National Hospital.