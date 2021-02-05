Coronavirus: 735 new positive cases within the day

-

Sri Lanka has registered 399 more positive cases of Covid-19 today (February 05), the Ministry of Health confirmed.

Department of Government Information said 393 of the newly-identified patients are close contacts of earlier cases detected from the Peliyagoda cluster. The remaining 06 are arrivals from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Thereby, Sri Lanka has detected 735 new positive cases of COVID-19 within the day.

As per statistics, the total number of Covid-19 infections confirmed so far in the country now stands at 67,850.

Recoveries from the virus meanwhile climbed to 61,461 earlier today, as 894 more patients regained health.

However, 6,046 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centres located across the island.

Total lives claimed by the pandemic outbreak sits at 343 at present.