Showers or thundershowers expected in some areas after 2pm

Several spells of showers will occur in Uva and Eastern provinces and in Hambantota, Matale and Nuwara-Eliya districts, says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Kalutara, Galle and Matara districts after 2.00 pm. Fairly heavy falls about 50 mm can be expected at some places.

Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere over the island.

Misty conditions can be expected in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa and Southern provinces during the morning.

The Meteorology Department has requested the general public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the sea area extending from Trincomalee to Hambantota via Batticaloa.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the sea area extending from Colombo to Hambantota via Galle in the evening or night.

Winds will be North-easterly in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (30-40) kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Negombo to Kankesanturai via Puttalam and Mannar and in the sea areas extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

The sea area extending from Negombo to Kankesanturai via Puttalam and Mannar and in the sea areas extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil can be fairly rough at times. Other sea areas around the island will be moderate.