Banks debiting money without informing account holders to be probed

February 6, 2021   09:57 am

Investigations will be carried out into certain banks debiting money without informing account holders, says State Minister of Finance and Capital Market and Public Enterprise Reforms Ajith Nivard Cabraal.

Complaints regarding similar incidents have been received, the State Minister said adding that strict action will be taken against such banks.

Cabraal noted that he expects to propose new rules in the future to prevent unfair moves taken by certain banks.

