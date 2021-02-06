New officials appointed to Office for National Unity & Reconciliation

-

New officials have been appointed to the Office for National Unity and Reconciliation.

Appointment letters were handed over to the new officials at the Ministry of Justice and a preliminary discussion was also held with the members under the patronage of Justice Minister Ali Sabry, PC.

The Office for National Unity and Reconciliation will now be chaired by President’s Counsel Kushan de Alwis.

Meanwhile, former District Secretary Sunil Kannangara has been appointed as the Director-General of the bureau.

Prof. A.L. Susirith Mendis, Prof. Rizwi Hassan, Prof. M.M.A.D.S.J. Niriella, President’s Counsel Samantha Ratwatte and several others will serve as the members of the bureau.

Attorney-at-Law Thushari Sooriyarachchi has been appointed as the Additional Director-General of Office for National Unity and Reconciliation.