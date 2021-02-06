Several .lk domains under cyber attack

February 6, 2021   11:19 am

Several websites under the LK Domain Registry of Sri Lanka have been hacked early this morning (February 06).

Registrar of LK Domain Registry Prof. Gihan Dias said steps are being taken to restore the hacked domains.

Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka (TRCSL) tweeted that certain “.lk” domains are affected by a malicious redirection.

LK Domain Registry, along with TRCSL and Computer Emergency Readiness Team (CERT), is in the process of resolving the issue, the tweet read further.

“With certain .lk domains currently being affected by a malicious redirection, the LK Domain registry is in the process of resolving the issue with TRC & CERT assisting. please contact http://NIC.LK on  0114216061 hotline to report any issue and for support #publicalert”

 

