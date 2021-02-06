Veteran actress Miyuri Samarasinghe passes away

-

Veteran Sri Lankan actress Miyuri Samarasinghe has passed away at the age of 81, family sources confirmed.

Born in 1939, Samarasinghe hailed from Moratuwa. She is an alumnus of Musaeus College in Colombo.

She starred in a number of popular television series namely Damini, Doo Daruwo, Sudo Sudu, Theertha Tharanaya and Irata Handana Mal as well as in renowned movies such as Madol Duwa, Baduth Ekka Horu, Ridee Thella, Yuganthaya, Veera Madduma Bandara and Viragaya.

Notably, Samarasinghe has been awarded for the actress who acted in the most number of teledramas.

After winning the Presidential Awards for Best Performance in 1976, she bagged the Award for Best Actress at Presidential Festival for Nawasiya Anu Nawaya in 1981. She has also received the Best Actress Award for drama Kemmura in 2002.

She has also directed and produced several stage dramas including Loka Dekak Athara, Parasakwala Peyak, Ammai Puthai, Hima Kurullo, Paara, Anna Karenina and Sapatheru Hamine.

Miyuri Samarasinghe is survived by three daughters and one son.