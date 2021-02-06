Eleven new COVID-19 infections from prison cluster

-

Eleven new positive cases of COVID-19 have been identified from the prison cluster today (February 06).

The Department of Prisons said 04 prison officials and 07 inmates are among the newly-identified patients.

As per reports, the prison cluster has registered a total of 4,600 COVID-19 infections since the outbreak of the virus, however, 4,364 of them have returned to health.

Prisons Department further stated that 10 inmates in total have fallen victim to virus infection.

Meanwhile, 09 prison officials and 215 inmates are currently under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centres.