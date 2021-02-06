Websites that came under cyber attack restored

Websites that came under cyber attack restored

February 6, 2021   03:13 pm

-

Several “.lk” domains that came under a cyber attack early this morning (February 06) have been restored.

Several websites under the LK Domain Registry of Sri Lanka had been hacked.

In a tweet, the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka (TRCSL) said certain “.lk” domains were affected by a malicious redirection.

LK Domain Registry, TRCSL and Computer Emergency Readiness Team (CERT) had jointly worked on resolving the issue.

Registrar of LK Domain Registry Prof. Gihan Dias said measures were taken to restore the hacked websites, adding that necessary actions will be taken against those who are responsible for the attack.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories