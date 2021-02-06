Websites that came under cyber attack restored

-

Several “.lk” domains that came under a cyber attack early this morning (February 06) have been restored.

Several websites under the LK Domain Registry of Sri Lanka had been hacked.

In a tweet, the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka (TRCSL) said certain “.lk” domains were affected by a malicious redirection.

LK Domain Registry, TRCSL and Computer Emergency Readiness Team (CERT) had jointly worked on resolving the issue.

Registrar of LK Domain Registry Prof. Gihan Dias said measures were taken to restore the hacked websites, adding that necessary actions will be taken against those who are responsible for the attack.