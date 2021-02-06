Group of tourists from Kazakhstan arrives in Sri Lanka

-

A group of tourists from Kazakhstan has arrived in Sri Lanka today (February 06).

An Air Astana flight with 164 Kazakhstani nationals on board touched down at the Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport (MRIA).

It had departed from Almaty International Airport.

MRIA said Air Astana, the flag carrier of Kazakhstan, is scheduled to operate weekly flight every Saturday and expects to continue until April.

In addition, SCAT Airlines of Kazakhstan will also operate weekly flights every Thursday until April, the MRIA said further.

All arrangements have been made ensuring that the operations are carried out in compliance with health and safety guidelines of the Ministry of Health and the Tourism Authority.