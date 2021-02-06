COVID-19 recoveries cross 62,000 as 1,133 more regain health

-

The Ministry of Health says that another 1,133 more patients who were infected with COVID-19 have recovered and were discharged from medical care by this morning (February 06).

This brings the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the country to 62,594.

Majority of the recoveries are reported from Bingiriya Treatment Centre (119), Giriulla Treatment Centre (89), Dambadeniya Treatment Centre (66), Embilipitiya Treatment Centre (57), Hambantota District General Hospital (54), Panideniya Treatment Centre (47), Kopay Treatment Centre (46), Koggala Beach Hospital (46), Dr Neville Fernando Teaching Hospital (45), Rambukkana Treatment Centre (45), Polgolla Treatment Centre (45), Gallela Treatment Centre (37), Warakapola Base Hospital (37) and Karandeniya Treatment Centre (30).

Epidemiology Unit says 67,850 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in Sri Lanka so far. As per data, 4,913 of them are currently under medical care.

Sri Lanka’s death toll from the virus outbreak meanwhile stands at 343.