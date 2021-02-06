-

The Director General of Health Services confirms eight (08) more Covid-19 related deaths have been reported increasing the death toll due to the virus in Sri Lanka to 351.

The victims include a 77-year-old woman from Kochchikade, who was identified as Covid-19 positive while being treated at the Negombo District Hospital and was later transferred to the IDH. She had passed away today (06) due to shock caused by blood poisoning, Covid-19 pneumonia and kidney disease.

A 73-year-old woman from Kadawatha, who was transferred from Colombo North Teaching Hospital to Mulleriyawa Base Hospital after being identified as infected with the virus, had passed away on February 05. The cause of death is listed as heart condition, Covid-19 pneumonia and kidney disease.

A 56-year-old male from Moratuwa had passed away at the Mulleriyawa Hospital on February 05 due to Covid-19 pneumonia and cancer.

An 83-year-old male from Kelaniya had passed away today at the Dankotuwa Hopsital. He had been transferred to the hospital from the Welisara Hospital after being identified as Covid positive. The cause of death is reported as heart and raspatory issues caused by Covid-19 infection and complication related to liver disease.

An 85-year-old male from Colombo 14 had died on admission to the Colombo National Hospital on February 04. The cause of death is cited as Covid-19 pneumonia.

An 82-year-old female from Colombo 13, who had been transferred from Colombo National Hospital to Homagama Base Hospital, had passed away on February 05 due to Covid-19 pneumonia, high blood sugar levels and kidney failure.

A 76-year-old female from Maharagama had been transferred from the private hospital in Colombo to Mulleriyawa Base Hospital after testing positive for the virus. She had passed away at the hospital on February 04 due to kidney damage caused by the worsening of a kidney disease and Covid-19 pneumonia.

A 48-year-old male from Mundalama had passed away while being treated at the Maharagama Apeksha Hospital on February 05. The cause of death is reported as Covid-19 pneumonia.