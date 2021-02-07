Baddegama PS member arrested

February 7, 2021   08:55 am

A member of the Baddegama Pradeshiya Sabha has been arrested yesterday (February 06) over a case of assault.

Wanduramba Police has arrested the PS member in question for assaulting and obstructing the duties of the Electricity Superintendent of the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) and assaulting two other persons.

The incident has taken place when setting up power lines near the residence of the arrested PS member.

The arrestee is to be produced before the Galle Magistrate’s Court today (February 07).

Reportedly, two of the assaulted persons have been hospitalized over injuries.

