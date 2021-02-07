Over 11,000 imprisoned for minor offenses released so far

-

Over 11,000 inmates who had been imprisoned for minor offenses have been released so far, according to State Minister Lohan Ratwatte.

He added that more detainees will be released on the occasion of the upcoming Vesak Full Moon Poya Day.

Speaking to the media in Kandy, Ratwatte pointed out that the number of detainees imprisoned for minor crimes when he took over the Ministry was over 30,00 and that it has now been reduced to 18,000.

He said: “The number of inmates can be detained is 12,000. We also released 167 on Independence Day under the presidential pardon.

There is also a legal provision called the ‘four-year review’. However, that law has been halted recently. Under the ‘four-year review’, the death penalty can be reduced to life imprisonment and life imprisonment can be reduced to 20 years.

Accordingly, prisoners who have spent 15-16 years and those over 65 years of age will be able to be released. I hope the President will grant this ‘four-year review’ pardon before the Vesak Poya Day.”