-

An 18-hour water cut will be experienced in several areas in Wattala, the National Water Supply and Drainage Board said.

Reportedly, the relevant water cut will commence at 10.00 pm tomorrow (February 08) evening.

Accordingly, the residents of Hekiththa, Palliyawatta, Weliamuna Road, Balagala, Elakanda areas in Wattala will experience an interruption to the water supply at the aforementioned times.