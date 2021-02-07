-

The government does not take legal action against individuals with the intention of exacting revenge, says Minister Bandula Gunawardena.

He mentioned this speaking to the media on the current status of the Easter attacks and the Bond Scam incidents.

The Minister said that legal action will be taken after forwarding the relevant investigation reports to the Attorney General.

“We just received the report on the Easter attacks. It hasn’t been discussed even at the Cabinet. Subsequently, action will be taken after the reports are forwarded to the Attorney General. Not even the President, Prime Minister, the government will not poke the justice system”, he said.