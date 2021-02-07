- https://youtu.be/qa6te388PLI

An individual who had been camping at the Little World’s End in Horton Plains has been reported missing.

A group of trippers, along with the missing 34-year-old man from Maggona, Kalutara, had camped with a near Little World’s End to spend the night yesterday (February 06). During the night, he had left the camping area to go to their vehicle claiming that it was too cold.

However, as their fellow camper had gone missing afterwards, the group had lodged a complaint at the police.

A special police team had arrived at the scene to search for the missing camper and several more teams are currently on their way to join the search operation.

However, they have found no information on the camper even by 12 noon today (February 07), according to Ada Derana reporter.

The OIC of the Madolsima Police Crime Division said that the heavy fog and rain in the area had severely hampered the search for the missing person.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka Army is monitoring an area of about 200 feet using a rope to the precipice where the missing camper is suspected to have fallen.