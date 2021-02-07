More areas released from isolation

-

National Operations Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) Head Army Commander General Shavendra Silva has issued an updated announcement on the isolation status of several areas.

The isolation orders on several areas have been lifted from 5.00 am tomorrow (February 08).

Accordingly, the following areas will no longer be isolated from tomorrow:

- Borella Police Division: Gothamipura Housing Scheme, Gothamipura 24 Watta, Gothamipura 78 Watta areas, and Weluwana Road in Dematagoda

- Pugoda Police Division: Kumarimulla Grama Niladhari Division

- Minuwangoda Police Division: Jumma Masjid Mawatha, Bidhra Mawatha, Aluth Para, and Akaragoda areas in Galoluwa area

- Ambalantota Divisional Secretariat: Bolana South