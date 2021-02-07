Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Sri Lanka exceed 69,000

-

Sri Lanka’s confirmed COVID-19 infections count crossed the 69,000-mark (February 07) as 410 more persons were tested positive for the virus.

Accordingly, Sri Lanka has reported a daily total of 772 cases today.

Following the new development, total COVID-19 cases confirmed in the country have soared to 69,348.

According to the Epidemiology Unit, more persons who were previously infected with the virus were discharged from hospitals today upon returning to health, thereby, the country’s recoveries count has reached 63,401.

In the meantime, 5,596 active cases are still under medical care at multiple hospitals and treatment centres.

The death toll from the virus outbreak meanwhile stands at 351.