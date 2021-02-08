Showers expected in several provinces

-

The Department of Meteorology says that several spells of showers will occur in Uva, Eastern, North-central and Central provinces.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Galle, Matara and Kaluthara districts after 2.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy rainfall of about 50 mm can be expected at some places in Galle, Matara and Ratnapura districts.

Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere over the island, the department said.

Fairly strong gusty winds up to 50 kmph can be expected in Northern, North-central, North-western and Eastern provinces, Hambantota district and in the Eastern slopes of central hills.

Misty conditions can be expected in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Uva provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the morning.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea area extending from Trincomalee to Hambanthota via Batticaloa.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the sea area extending from Colombo to Hambanthota via Galle in the evening or night.

Winds will be North-easterly in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be 30-40 kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to 60-70 kmph in the deep and shallow sea area off the coast extending from Colombo to Mullaitivu via Mannar and Kankasanthurai.

Wind speed can increase up to 50-55 kmph in the sea areas off the coasts extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil .

The sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Mullaitivu via Mannar and Kankasanthurai can be rough at times. The sea areas off the coasts extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil can be fairly rough at times. Other sea areas around the island will be moderate.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.