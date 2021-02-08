Vedda chief files petition against acquiring native lands

Vedda chief files petition against acquiring native lands

February 8, 2021   12:26 pm

-

Leader of Sri Lanka’s indigenous (Vedda) community Uru Warige Wannila Aththo and the Centre for Environmental Justice (CEJ) have filed a petition at the Court of Appeal seeking a court order preventing the Mahaweli Authority from acquiring the indigenous community’s lands for maize cultivation.

The Mahaweli Authority of Sri Lanka, the Director General of the Department of Wildlife Conservation, Wildlife Minister C.B. Ratnayake and the Secretary to the ministry are among the respondents named in the petition.

In the petition, the Vedda chief states that steps are being taken for the Mahaweli Authority to take over their native lands, where his community has been living for centuries, and hand them over to private companies for the cultivation of maize. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories