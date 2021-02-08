COVID-19: School teachers to be vaccinated from March?

-

The vaccination of school teachers against the COVID-19 pandemic is due to commence by the end of February or the beginning of March.

Minister of Education Prof. G. L. Peiris mentioned this speaking to journalists in the Anuradhapura area today (February 08).

He added that the matter has already been discussed with the health sector.

Prof. Peiris said, “I have proposed that the teachers should also receive the vaccination as they are at risk when dealing with a lot of people daily. Therefore, it is justifiable that the teachers too should receive some protection [from the virus].

I have spoken to Lalith Weeratunga on the matter. He told me that a limited number of teachers can be vaccinated under several stages by the end of February or the beginning of March. Cannot vaccinate the whole country in one go. But we must at least make a start in March. There was no definite promise on this. But [he said] we can try from March as it is a good idea.”