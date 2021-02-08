Parliament sittings to be held from Feb. 9-12

Parliamentary sittings will be held from the 9th to 12th of February this week as decided by the Committee on Parliamentary Business, according to the Communications Department of the Parliament.

The decision was taken during the committee meeting which was held today under the patronage of Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena.

Meanwhile the Serjeant-at-Arms of the Parliament states that random PCR testing will be carried out within the parliament premises from 9am to 12 noon on Tuesday (09) and that facilities have been provided for MPs to also participate in this programme.

